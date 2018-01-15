Brookfield Renewable Partners 2017 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

Date: Wednesday February 7, 2018

Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD, News, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Renewable Partners' (TSX:BEP) (NYSE:BEP) 2017 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday February 7, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be released on Wednesday February 7, 2018 at approximately 7:00 a.m. and will be available on our website at http://bep.brookfield.com under "Press Releases".

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-521-4909 toll-free at approximately 8:50 a.m. If calling from outside Canada or the U.S., dial 1-647-427-2311. The conference call will also be webcast live at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1585372/4CD577F90661FF12C75B0218A47A8F09, where it will be archived for future reference.

For those who are unable to participate in the Conference Call, a taped rebroadcast will also be available until March 10, 2018. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-800-585-8367, or from outside Canada & U.S. please call 1-416-621-4642. When prompted, enter the access code 2771109#.



Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals more than 16,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at http://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$265 billion of assets under management.

For more information, please contact:

Media:

Claire Holland

(416) 369-8236

claire.holland@brookfield.com

Investors:

Divya Biyani

(416) 369-2616

divya.biyani@brookfieldrenewable.com



