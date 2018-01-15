Sugar Bowl Bakery Launches Whole-Grain Breakfast Bites at Winter 2018 Fancy Food Show

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugar Bowl Bakery, the family owned bakery based in Hayward, CA and known for its delicious pastries, is making breakfast a little bit easier and healthier with the launch of its whole-grain Breakfast Bites at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco. The new addition to the bakery's offerings brings a healthy take to the grab-and-go breakfast market.



The new Breakfast Bites are available in three different flavors: Double Chocolate, Blueberry Lemon and Cranberry Orange. These denser than a muffin, airier than a brownie "Bites" are just as satisfyingly melt-in-your mouth as the company's famous desserts.

"Today, it's rare that we find time to sit down in the mornings and enjoy a full, hearty breakfast," said Andrew Ly, CEO of Sugar Bowl Bakery. "We wanted to provide a healthy yet tasty option for those individuals who would otherwise either skip breakfast or grab a fast, sugary treat before heading to work. These Breakfast Bites are made with grains to provide you with lasting energy without compromising on taste."

Sugar Bowl Bakery's three new Breakfast Bites are all made with whole-grains and whole wheat flour. This is the company's first dive into healthier breakfast "bites." The team found a solution to providing sweetness without added sugar in these products by including all-natural dried fruits in the Blueberry Lemon and Cranberry Orange Breakfast Bites. The company, known to deliver to chocolate lovers with its Brownie Bites, stuffed chocolatey goodness into the Double Chocolate Bites with chocolate morsels and cocoa.

Sugar Bowl Bakery will be located at booth number 3809 at the Winter Fancy Food Show, and will be available for meetings and taste tests of the new treat. For more information on the Sugar Bowl Bakery brand and its products, visit www.sugarbowlbakery.com.

About Sugar Bowl Bakery

In 1984, five immigrant brothers pooled their savings together to open the first Sugar Bowl Bakery, a small neighborhood coffee shop in San Francisco. Sugar Bowl Bakery has since become a leader in developing quality baked goods and is now one of the largest bakeries that is family/minority owned and operated in Northern California. The award-winning bakery's lines of high-quality baked goods are sold at various supermarket chains and warehouse clubs.

Media Contact:

Brittany Zoet

Uproar PR for Sugar Bowl Bakery

bzoet@uproarpr.com

312-878-4575 x243