Fredericton School Hosts Screening of MADD Canada's Latest Anti-Impaired Driving Program

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. Every year, MADD Canada produces a new School Assembly Program to educate students in Grades 7 – 12 about the dangers and consequences of driving while drunk or high.

In The Pact, a group of friends is devastated by an impaired driving crash. Vowing to build something positive from the tragedy, they make a pact to never drive impaired. That fictional storyline is followed by interviews with real-life victims and survivors of impaired driving who talk about how their lives have been forever changed.

A special screening of The Pact is being held Wednesday for students at Bliss Carman Middle School.

Date: Wednesday, January 17 at 9 a.m. Location: Bliss Carman Middle School, 615 Kimble Drive, Fredericton, NB E3B 0N4 Guests: Patricia Hynes-Coates, MADD Canada National President Jonathan Wilson, Director of Category and Marketing, Alcool NB Liquor Jeff Spidell, Agency Manager, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Thanks to the generous support of Alcool NB Liquor, 56 presentations of The Pact are being delivered to New Brunswick students through the 2017-2018 school year.

For more information, or to check out a clip from The Pact, please visit http://madd.ca/pages/programs/youth-services/school-programs/the-pact/.





