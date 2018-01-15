Sienna Announces January Dividend

MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX:SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.075 per common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") for the month of January 2018, representing $0.90 per Common Share on an annualized basis.



The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as at January 31, 2018.

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

Sienna has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP") which allows eligible shareholders of the Company to direct that their cash dividends be reinvested in additional Common Shares. Common Shares issued pursuant to the DRIP are issued from treasury at a 3% discount from the market price. Participation in the DRIP is optional and shareholders who do not wish to participate in the plan will continue to receive cash dividends. A complete copy of the DRIP is available under the Investors section of the Company's website.

