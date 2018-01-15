WeWork Creator Awards to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
ADVISORY, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
What:
WeWork Creator Awards, a new, global initiative to recognize and reward the creators of the world, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. The global competition is open to entrepreneurs, performers, startups and nonprofits – anyone who embodies the WeWork mantra, "Create Your Life's Work."
In honor of the occasion, Adam Neumann, Co-founder & CEO, will ring the Opening Bell.
Where:
Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio
When:
Tuesday, January 16, 2018 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET
WeWork Media Contact:
Dominic McMullan / Brooke Swilley
press@wework.com
Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:
Emily Pan
(646) 441-5120
emily.pan@nasdaq.com
Feed Information:
Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463
Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West
18 mhz Lower
DL 3811 Vertical
FEC 3/4
SR 13.235
DR 18.295411
MOD 4:2:0
DVBS QPSK
About WeWork
WeWork is a community for creators, providing more than 175,000 members around the world with space, community, and services through both physical and virtual offerings. WeWork's mission is to help create a world where people work to make a life, not just a living. WeWork currently has more than 200 physical locations in 65 cities and 20 countries around the world. WeWork was founded in New York City in 2010 by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey. Follow us @WeWork on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or visit www.wework.com to find out more.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com
-NDAQA-