UPDATE: Couchbase to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, creator of the world's first Engagement Database, today announced that Matt Cain, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2018 annual Needham Growth Conference taking place January 17-18 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



Couchbase's presentation, which will focus on the company's growth strategy, will take place at an updated time of 11:20 am ET on Wednesday, January 17.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Couchbase management, please contact Ir@couchbase.com.

About Couchbase, Inc.

Couchbase's mission is to be the data platform that revolutionizes digital innovation. To make this possible, Couchbase created the world's first Engagement Database. Built on the most powerful NoSQL technology, the Couchbase Data Platform includes open source Couchbase Server and Couchbase Mobile. The platform provides unmatched agility and manageability -- as well as unparalleled performance at any scale -- to deliver ever-richer and ever more personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

Couchbase customers include industry leaders like Amadeus, AT&T, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast, Concur, Disney, Dixons Carphone, DreamWorks Animation, eBay, Marriott, Neiman Marcus, Rakuten/Viber, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, Verizon, Wells Fargo, as well as hundreds of other household names.

Couchbase investors include Accel Partners, Adams Street Partners, Ignition Partners, Mayfield Fund, North Bridge Venture Partners, Sorenson Capital, and WestSummit Capital.

Press Contact

Christina Rohall Knittel

Couchbase Corporate Communications

christina.knittel@couchbase.com

775-209-2461