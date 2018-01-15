RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces January 2018 Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX:REI) today announced a distribution of 12 cents per unit for the month of January. The distribution will be payable on February 7, 2018 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2018.



About RioCan

RioCan is Canada's largest real estate investment trust with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.9 billion at September 30, 2017. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 294 properties, including 16 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 45 million square feet. To learn more about how we deliver real vision on solid ground, visit

