AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Awarded 'All Round Best Performer of 2017' by Euronext Amsterdam

Amsterdam, 13 January 2018 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to announce that during Euronext Amsterdam's 2018 New Year Reception held on January 12th, 2018, in Amsterdam, AMG was honored as the 'All Round Best Performer of 2017'.

In accepting the award from Mr. Maurice van Tilburg, CEO of Euronext Amsterdam and Head of Market Operations Euronext, Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, AMG's Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, stated, "We would like to thank our colleagues at the Euronext, the financial community and our shareholders for their recognition of the Company's performance and confidence in our expansion plan for the future."

The Euronext awards are based exclusively on measureable data, where performance is determined by the change in market capitalization over the calendar year. In 2017, AMG's market capitalization increased by 201%, driven by the continuing development of the company's lithium project, communication of the company's new strategic framework and the company's strong financial performance.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs and produces vacuum furnace equipment and systems used to produce and upgrade specialty metals and alloys for the transportation, automotive, infrastructure, and energy markets.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, United States, China, Mexico, Brazil and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2017, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 24 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM (formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext AccessTM (formerly known as the Free Market). For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

