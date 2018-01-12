CREDIT SUISSE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Credit Suisse Group AG – (CS)

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 20, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS), if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between March 20, 2015 and February 3, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



Get Help

Credit Suisse investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/new-york-se-cs or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Credit Suisse and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company consistently failed to comply with its own risk protocols and control systems governing its investment operations; (ii) the Company acquired risky, highly illiquid securities valued in the billions of dollars; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Credit Suisse's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.