Bravatek Completes Acquisition of HelpComm, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE--Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC:BVTK) ("Bravatek" or the "Company") announces that it has executed its acquisition of HelpComm, Inc. ("HelpComm") of Manassas, Virginia. The Company previously reported it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire HelpComm.



Dr. Thomas A. Cellucci, Bravatek's Chairman and CEO commented: "The team at HelpComm is considered by many 'the best in the business' because of their telecom construction and services. With a history of achievement of over 16 years we are proud to have them join the Bravatek family of solutions. Much more than their multi-millions in revenues, HelpComm possesses significant assets to rapidly acquire more business across the country in a short time to take advantage of the booming 5G market, as well as all the ancillary telecom-related applications."

Johnny Bolton, CEO and Co-founder of HelpComm and Jonathan Bolton, VP at HelpComm commented: "After seeing how effective Bravatek was as a strategic channel partner for us we knew we could grow more rapidly with their sales/marketing prowess and other telecom IDIQs from the Viking acquisition. We are extremely excited and proud to be joining the Bravatek team and look forward to tremendous growth in the near and long term."

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically-advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

Helpcomm Inc. is a diversified small business company that specializes in telecommunication, land development consulting, environmental services, generators, bond release coordination, and electrical services. Our diversity allows our team to provide turnkey projects in a variety of fields; eliminating the need for numerous subcontractors and providing clients with the expertise needed to complete each project on-time and within budget.

