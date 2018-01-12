Market Overview

Potlatch Announces Tax Treatment for 2017 Dividend Distributions

Globe Newswire  
January 12, 2018 6:00pm   Comments
Spokane, Wash., Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) announced today the tax treatment for its dividend distributions made in 2017 on the company's Common Stock. The total dividend distributions of $1.525 per share are classified for income tax purposes as Capital Gain Distributions.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of the company's 2017 dividends:

2017 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)
Potlatch Corporation Common Stock: PCH
CUSIP#   737630103

  March
Distribution		 June
Distribution		 September
Distribution		 December
Distribution		  

Total
Capital Gain Distributions
(long-term 20% rate)		 $ 0.375 $ 0.375 $ 0.375 $ 0.400 $ 1.525

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors regarding the tax treatment for their Potlatch distributions.

ABOUT POTLATCH
Potlatch is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with approximately 1.4 million acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a verified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.potlatchcorp.com.

Contact:   (Investors)   (Media)
    Jerry Richards      Mark Benson
    509-835-1521   509-835-1513
         

