Potlatch Announces Tax Treatment for 2017 Dividend Distributions
Spokane, Wash., Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) announced today the tax treatment for its dividend distributions made in 2017 on the company's Common Stock. The total dividend distributions of $1.525 per share are classified for income tax purposes as Capital Gain Distributions.
The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of the company's 2017 dividends:
2017 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)
Potlatch Corporation Common Stock: PCH
CUSIP# 737630103
|March
Distribution
|June
Distribution
|September
Distribution
|December
Distribution
|
Total
|Capital Gain Distributions
(long-term 20% rate)
|$
|0.375
|$
|0.375
|$
|0.375
|$
|0.400
|$
|1.525
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors regarding the tax treatment for their Potlatch distributions.
ABOUT POTLATCH
Potlatch is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with approximately 1.4 million acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a verified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.potlatchcorp.com.
