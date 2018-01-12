Potlatch Announces Tax Treatment for 2017 Dividend Distributions

Spokane, Wash., Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) announced today the tax treatment for its dividend distributions made in 2017 on the company's Common Stock. The total dividend distributions of $1.525 per share are classified for income tax purposes as Capital Gain Distributions.



The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of the company's 2017 dividends:

2017 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Potlatch Corporation Common Stock: PCH

CUSIP# 737630103

March

Distribution June

Distribution September

Distribution December

Distribution



Total Capital Gain Distributions

(long-term 20% rate) $ 0.375 $ 0.375 $ 0.375 $ 0.400 $ 1.525

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors regarding the tax treatment for their Potlatch distributions.

ABOUT POTLATCH

Potlatch is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with approximately 1.4 million acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a verified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.potlatchcorp.com.