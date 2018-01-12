Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT), a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Tuesday, January 16, 2018 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Camtek Ltd. Contact:

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972 4 604 8308

moshee@camtek.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

emily.pan@nasdaq.com

About Camtek Ltd.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the Mid End of the Semiconductors industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

