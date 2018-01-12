The Steadman Clinic, SPRI and Smith & Nephew Host Annual Vail Hip Symposium

Vail, Colorado, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steadman Clinic (TSC) and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute, (SPRI) have joined with host Smith & Nephew to present the 2018 Vail Hip Symposium, a three-day event beginning Thursday, Jan. 11 at the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa at Beaver Creek.

This annual conference, now in its 13th year, is considered the most innovative event in sports medicine for hip preservation. Dr. Marc J. Philippon, Managing Partner of The Steadman Clinic and Co-Chairman of SPRI and one of the leading hip specialists in the industry, has directed SPRI's efforts in this event since its inception. With the strong global outreach provided by Smith & Nephew, the Vail Hip Symposium has reached over 1,000 physicians and has dedicated hours of presentations regarding the newest and most effective methods in treating and rehabilitating hip-related injuries and illnesses. Doctors presenting at the symposium are among the top 1% of leading hip preservation physician experts in the world.

"SPRI and Smith & Nephew continue to bring some of the finest minds in the field of hip-related orthopaedic surgery to this conference every year," said Philippon. "Together, we can make a significant impact in improving the treatment and rehabilitation of hip injuries. By sharing our findings, we are not only fulfilling our mission of helping people stay active, but are improving the quality of life for countless patients across the globe which has lasting benefits for our society and the world. Smith & Nephew is uniquely qualified to be our partner in this important work."

"Smith & Nephew has a long and proud history of supporting healthcare professionals in their daily efforts to improve the lives of patients," said Matt VanHorn, Director of Professional Education for Smith & Nephew's U.S. Sports Medicine business. "Facilitating world renown experts to come together and enable peer-to-peer learning to address the entire treatment continuum of hip preservation is important to us."

Sessions will include presentations and discussion on diagnosis and preoperative planning, revision hip arthroscopy, hip instability, cartilage repair and post-operative care and outcomes. Much of the Friday afternoon and Saturday morning time periods will be devoted to breakout sessions and lab group study.

In addition to Dr. Philippon, the primary speakers and presenters at the symposium will include co-chair Dr. Srino Bharam (Clinical Professor, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Lennox Hill Hospital, New York, N.Y.), Dr. JW Thomas Byrd (Associate Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, Tenn.), and Dr. Richard Villar (Founding Member of International Society for Hip Arthroscopy, in private practice at The Villar Bajwa Practice at Princess Grace Hospital, London, England.

Lynda Sampson The Steadman Clinic 970-479-1563 lsampson@sprivail.org