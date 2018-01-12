Interlink Plus, Inc. Names Daniel Gallardo Wagner CEO and Director

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As mentioned in December 26, 2017 8-K, Interlink Plus, Inc. (OTC:ITRK) has named Daniel Gallardo Wagner as its CEO and Officer and a Director. Mr. Duan Fu, remains as a Director of the Company.



The company also announced that it is considering a restructuring of the corporation, with details to follow soon.

Mr. Wagner was involved in the hospitality business for 17 years beginning in San Diego, California 1994, and later in several resort and restaurant projects in Mexico. Since 2001 Mr. Wagner has been affiliated with a part-worn tire supplier in Germany and in 2015 he secured exclusive rights to distribute Froz'n alcoholic beverages throughout Spain, Portugal, South America and the United States. The Company believes that Mr. Wagner's educational background and business and operational experience gives him the qualifications and skills to serve in his director and respective officer positions.

For more information visit https://www.interlinkplus.com. (Major revisions to this website will be forthcoming.)

Contact: Daniel Gallardo Wagner

Email: danielg@interlinkplus.com