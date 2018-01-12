Teradyne to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results

NORTH READING, Mass., Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 on Wednesday, January 24 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.



A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 10:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, January 25. Interested investors should access the webcast at www.teradyne.com and click on "Investors" at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com/investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) is a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. Teradyne Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) is used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronic systems, which serve consumer, communications, industrial and government customers. Our Industrial Automation products include collaborative robots used by global manufacturing and light industrial customers to improve quality and increase manufacturing efficiency. In 2016, Teradyne had revenue of $1.75 billion and currently employs approximately 4,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.teradyne.com. Teradyne(R) is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

