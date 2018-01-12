Victura Construction Group Acquires $100,000,000 in "AAA" Rated Assets to Bolster Balance Sheet

FT. WORTH, Texas, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victura Construction Group, Inc. (OTC:VICT), a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry, announces that it has acquired 2,045 trust units from NVC Fund LLC a Delaware, LLC ("NVC"), a Trust Manager of NVCFUND Holding Trust, respectively.



On October 7, 2017, Standard and Partners, a respected Auditing firm appraised and valued the NVC FUND Holding Trust business in accordance with the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) as promulgated by the Appraisal Foundation and the International Valuation Standards (IVS) published by the International Valuation Standards Council covering the last 3 years. The Fair Market Value of One Trust Certificate Unit was appraised and valued at Forty-Eight-Thousand-Eight-Hundred and-Eighty-One US Dollars ($48,881).

On October 15, 2017 Saifur Rahman and Associates scored NVCFund Holding Trust a credit rating of 1.2 ("AAA" equivalent), meaning a Prime Investment Grade Rate. The financial score of 0.5 and Business and Industry risk is 1.0 and is accompanied by the favorable Country risk and Management risk leading to a final credit rating score of 1.2.

Said VICT CEO Patrick Johnson: "The acquisition of these AAA rated NVC Assets with convertible preferred stock is a great way to bring substantial Net Asset Value to the company's books. The company now possess the financial backbone to enhance our business capabilities exponentially moving forward."

The companies have scheduled an escrow closing for the transfer of securities.

About NVCFUND Holding Trust

NVC Fund Holding Trust is a private equity investor in Natural Resources, Rare Earth, Oil and Gas, Entertainment, Real Estate Development, Private Banking, Trust Management, Wealth Aggregation, Investment Trading, Blockchain Technology, Fintech Cprytocurrencey and Business Financial Services. We are a diversified investment holding trust.

Founded in 2000, NVC Fund Holding Trust is one of the largest and fastest-growing private equity investment firms in the world in terms of Asset Holdings. NVC FUND HOLDINGS manage portfolio companies supported by CPA firm audited financial statements valued over USD 10 Trillion Dollars of Net Asset Value.

The company can be found at: http://nvcfund.com/Home.html

About Victura Construction Group

Victura Construction Group, Inc. (OTC:VICT), is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry that service both residential and commercial sectors in new development and construction projects, restoration and rebuild following any covered loss or catastrophic event and materials supply opportunities within the industry.

Victura operates with excellent business practices and management expertise, sound ethics, financial resources as applicable, and utilizes strategic industry relationships to help add to the success of any acquired company(s).

The company can be found at www.victuraconstruction.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

