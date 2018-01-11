Quantenna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA), a global leader and innovator of leading-edge performance Wi-Fi solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences during the first quarter:



Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, February 26 th , 2018 in San Francisco. Sean Sobers, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 4:05pm PST. A live audio webcast of the presentation and an archive for replay will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of Quantenna's website at http://ir.quantenna.com/. The audio webcast replay will be available for 60 days following the live presentation.

Roth Capital's 30th Annual Conference on Monday, March 12th, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. Further conference details along with a live audio webcast of the presentation and an archive for replay will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of Quantenna's website at http://ir.quantenna.com/. The audio webcast replay will be available for 60 days following the live presentation.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna (NASDAQ:QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts in the market. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon, system to software for Wi-Fi networks and provides solutions for OEMs and service providers worldwide. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.

Investor Relations: Vernon Essi, Jr. 669-209-5647 vessi@quantenna.com Media Contact: Sally Chan 669-209-5659 ychan@quantenna.com