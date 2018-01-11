Quantenna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA), a global leader and innovator of leading-edge performance Wi-Fi solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences during the first quarter:
- Nedham & Company's 20th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 18th, 2018 in New York. Sean Sobers, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 1:30pm EST. A live audio webcast of the presentation and an archive for replay will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of Quantenna's website at http://ir.quantenna.com/. The audio webcast replay will be available for 60 days following the live presentation.
- Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, February 26th, 2018 in San Francisco. Sean Sobers, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 4:05pm PST. A live audio webcast of the presentation and an archive for replay will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of Quantenna's website at http://ir.quantenna.com/. The audio webcast replay will be available for 60 days following the live presentation.
- Roth Capital's 30th Annual Conference on Monday, March 12th, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. Further conference details along with a live audio webcast of the presentation and an archive for replay will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of Quantenna's website at http://ir.quantenna.com/. The audio webcast replay will be available for 60 days following the live presentation.
About Quantenna Communications
Quantenna (NASDAQ:QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts in the market. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon, system to software for Wi-Fi networks and provides solutions for OEMs and service providers worldwide. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.
