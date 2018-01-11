CU Inc. Eligible Dividends

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CU Inc. (TSX:CIU) (TSX:CIU)



The Board of Directors of CU Inc. has declared the following Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share dividends:

Shares TSX Stock

Symbol Dividend

Per Share ($) Record Date

(2018) Payment Date

(2018) Series 1 4.60% CIU.PR.A 0.2875 08-Feb 01-Mar Series 4 2.243% CIU.PR.C 0.1401875 08-Feb 01-Mar

These dividends are eligible dividends within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

CU Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian Utilities Limited, an ATCO Company. CU Inc. is an Alberta-based corporation with approximately 4,100 employees and assets of $15 billion; comprised of rate regulated utility operations in pipelines, natural gas and electricity transmission and distribution. More information about CU Inc. can be found on the Canadian Utilities Limited website at www.canadianutilities.com.

