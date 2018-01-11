Canadian Utilities Limited Eligible Dividends

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX:CU) (TSX:CU)



The Board of Directors of Canadian Utilities Limited, an ATCO Company, today declared a first quarter dividend of 39.33 cents per Class A non-voting (TSX:CU) and Class B common share (TSX:CU), a 10 per cent increase over the 35.75 cents paid in each of the four previous quarters. This common share dividend is payable March 1, 2018, to shareholders of record on February 8, 2018.

The Board also declared the following Cumulative Redeemable Second Preferred Share Dividends:

(2018) Series Y 3.403% CU.PR.C 0.2126875 08-Feb 01-Mar Series AA 4.90% CU.PR.D 0.30625 08-Feb 01-Mar Series BB 4.90% CU.PR.E 0.30625 08-Feb 01-Mar Series CC 4.50% CU.PR.F 0.28125 08-Feb 01-Mar Series DD 4.50% CU.PR.G 0.28125 08-Feb 01-Mar Series EE 5.25% CU.PR.H 0.328125 08-Feb 01-Mar Series FF 4.50% CU.PR.I 0.28125 08-Feb 01-Mar

These dividends are eligible dividends within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Canadian Utilities Limited has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) available to eligible holders of Class A non-voting shares and Class B common shares. Eligible shareholders may reinvest the cash dividends paid on their common shares to purchase new Class A non-voting shares from treasury at a two percent discount to the volume weighted average price as defined in the DRIP. For more information visit: www.canadianutilities.com or the AST Trust Company (Canada) website at www.astfinancial.com/ca-en.

With approximately 5,400 employees and assets of $20 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

