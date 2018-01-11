Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell Will Ring Out for LGBTI Equality

ADVISORY, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Andrew Gilmour will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on January 12 to promote the United Nations' new global LGBTI equality standards for business.

In honor of the occasion, the Assistant Secretary-General will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Friday, January 12, 2018 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

About the United Nations' new global LGBTI equality standards

The United Nations Human Rights Office has launched a new set of global standards aimed at helping business play a larger role in tackling discrimination against lesbian, gay, bi, trans and intersex (LGBTI) people in the workplace and beyond. The new standards, developed in partnership with the Institute for Human Rights and Business, are the product of a year-long process of consultation, including regional meetings with business leaders and representatives of LGBTI communities in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. The standards were launched by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein in New York in September 2017 and have since been presented at events in Mumbai, Paris, London, Hong Kong and Melbourne, with further events planned in Davos, Nairobi, Sao Paulo and Nairobi during the first half of 2018. More than 40 major corporations have so far announced their support for the standards – including Accenture, Adidas, AirBNB, Aviva, Santander Group, Baker McKenzie, Ben & Jerry, BNP Paribas, Burberry, The Coca-Cola Company, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Dow Chemicals, EDF, EY, Fidelity International, The Gap, Godrej Industries, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, Google, Hermes Investment Management, HP, IKEA Group, Intel, The Lalit Hotels, MAS Holdings, Mastercard, Microsoft, McKinsey, New York Life, Oath, Orange, Ralph Lauren Corp, RELX Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, SAP, Simmons & Simmons, Spotify, Twitter, Trillium Asset Management, Vert Asset Management, Unilever, Virgin, Vodafone, Westpac and Williams-Sonoma Inc. More at http://unfe.org/standards

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

