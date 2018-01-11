Blue Buffalo Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

WILTON, Conn., Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilton-based Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:BUFF) will release its financial results for fourth quarter 2017 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.



The company has scheduled a conference call on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at 5:00pm Eastern Time. During the conference call William (Billy) Bishop, Chief Executive Officer and Mike Nathenson, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the fourth quarter 2017 results and answer questions from the investment community.

You may dial in to the conference call at the following numbers:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 844-743-2498

Participant International Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 661-378-9532



Conference ID #: 8178228

Within two hours after the conference call is completed a digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay. The date range that the conference call replay will be available is listed below. To access the recording please use the dial-in numbers listed below and the conference ID shown above.

Dial In: 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406

Earnings Conference Call Replay Available Dates: 02/27/2018 20:00 Eastern Time to 03/13/2018 23:59 Eastern Time

Contacts:

Investors & Financial Analysts

Michael Nathenson

EVP & CFO

203-665-3400

investors@bluebuff.com

Media

Phil Cheevers

VP, Communications

203-665-3234

media@bluebuff.com

About Blue Buffalo Company

Blue Buffalo, based in Wilton, CT, is the nation's leading natural pet food company, providing natural foods and treats for dogs and cats under its BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines. Paying tribute to its founding mission, the Company, through the Blue Buffalo Foundation, is a leading sponsor of pet cancer awareness and of critical research studies of pet cancer, including causes, treatments and the role of nutrition, at leading veterinary medical schools and clinics across the United States. For more information about Blue Buffalo, visit the Company's website at www.BlueBuffalo.com.



