CSX Corporation Announces 2018 Investor and Analyst Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) will host its Investor and Analyst Conference on March 1, 2018, at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City. Analysts and investors can obtain additional information about the conference by visiting http://investors.csx.com. Those interested in attending can then register for the event by clicking on the 2018 Investor and Analyst Conference link.



During the conference, CSX President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Foote and members of the senior management team will outline how the scheduled railroading business model will positively transform CSX's operations, improve customer service and drive long-term value creation for shareholders. Management presentations at the conference will be webcast for those not able to attend the event in person.

Presentation and webcast information will be accessible on the company's website at http://investors.csx.com. Following the conference, an internet replay of the presentation will be archived on the company's website.

About CSX and its Disclosures

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For over 190 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

Contact:

Kevin Boone, Investor Relations

904-359-4812

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397