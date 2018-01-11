Telemedicine Magazine, URAC to Host 'Telemed Leadership Forum 2018: ROI of Telehealth'

Washington, DC, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telemedicine Magazine and telehealth accreditor URAC will co-host the "Telemed Leadership Forum 2018: ROI of Telehealth," March 27 – 29, 2018, at the Renaissance Washington, DC. The national telehealth conference is designed for executives and physician leaders from health systems, health plans, academic medical systems, commercial telehealth providers, and government and regulatory agencies. The conference is also available as a live streaming webcast. For more information, visit telemed.org.

Keynote Speakers:

VA Telehealth: Anywhere and Everywhere

Kevin Galpin, MD, Executive Director, VHA Telehealth Services, US Dept of Veterans Affairs

Telehealth: The Cornerstone for Successful Clinical Integration

James "Butch" Rosser, Jr., MD, FACS, Internationally recognized laparoscopic surgeon, featured speaker on the Dr. Oz Show

The Skyrocketing Opioid Crisis: Fighting an Uphill Battle with Telemedicine

Mark Plaster, MD, Founder of Telemedicine Magazine and Emergency Physicians Monthly, Chief Medical Officer, Turning Point Clinic

Moving from Pilot/Small-Scale Telehealth Programs to Large Scale Operations: Making the Quantum Change

Adam Darkins, MD, President and CEO, Empiricon LLC and Former Chief Consultant for Telehealth, U.S. Dept of Veterans Affairs

The conference will feature presentations and panel discussions by leaders in telehealth, covering topics such as implementing telehealth across healthcare systems, measuring quality in telehealth programs, forming creative partnerships, payer innovations in telehealth, building a telehealth program from the ground up, achieving population health goals and more. The 30+ telehealth experts from healthcare systems, payers and providers include:

Kevin Galpin, MD, executive director of the US Dept of Veterans Affairs Telehealth Services

James "Butch" Rosser, Jr., MD, (known as Dr. Butch), international academic surgical leader and pioneer in telemedicine

Adam Darkins, MD, president and CEO of Empiricon

Mark Plaster, MD, founder, Telemedicine Magazine, chief medical director of Turning Point Clinic

Martin Doerfler, MD, SVP, clinical strategy and development, associate chief medical officer, Northwell Health

Stephen Ferrando, MD, director of psychiatry, Maria Fareri Children's Hospital and Behavioral Health Center

Judd Hollander, MD, director, Telehealth Fellowship Program, Thomas Jefferson University

Christopher Keeys, PharmD, co-founder and president, Clinical Pharmacy Associates and MedNovations

Curtis Lowery, MD, director, Maternal-Fetal Medicine, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

John Morley, MD, chief physician executive, Population Health, Adirondack Health Institute

Christa Natoli, deputy executive director, Center for Telehealth and eHealth Law

Raymond Reichwein, MD, medical director, Penn State Health

Junaid Razzak, MD, professor and director of telemedicine, Dept of Emergency Medicine, Johns Hopkins

Jeff Richardson, executive director, Mosaic Community Services

Craig Sable, MD, associate division chief of cardiology, Children's National Health System

Rachel Sackrowitz, MD, chief medical officer, Advanced ICU Care

Corey Scurlock, MD, medical director, Westchester Medical Center ehealth Center

Spiraman Srinivasan, MD, national medical director, Advanced ICU Care

Ian Tong, MD, chief medical officer, Doctor on Demand

Dennis Truong, MD, regional director of telemedicine and mobility, assistant physician-in-chief of northern Virginia, Kaiser Permanente

Julie Wagner, vice president, community affairs, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

And more

"Telehealth represents one of the fastest-growing sectors of the healthcare industry today, with all projections pointing to ongoing growth and adoption," said Che Parker, vice president, sales and marketing at URAC. "Healthcare providers want to understand how to create a sustainable telehealth model that can provide high-quality healthcare, while lowering costs and improving access. The sessions at this conference will focus on how different programs moved the needle in their communities, and how they improved the health of the populations they serve."

This event will also be made available as a live streaming webcast. To see the complete list of speakers and to register for the conference, a, visit http://telemed.org/.

About Telemedicine Magazine

Founded in 2015, Telemedicine Magazine covers telemedicine, digital health and virtual care markets. The publication is distributed quarterly to an audience of approximately 30,000 readers, comprised of physicians and C suite tech leaders within the healthcare space. Content ranges from deep dives in sub-specialty care to technology reviews to essays from telemedicine opinion leaders. Readers look to Telemedicine to help them sift through the 24/7 news cycle of press releases and gadget updates. We not only tell our readers what is coming next, but what it might mean for healthcare as a whole.

Our partners look to Telemedicine to help them educate boots-on-the-ground physicians and tech leaders about new advances in the field. For too long medical innovation has been a top-down exercise, with new apps and software handed down to the medical community from tech companies. Telemedicine brings practicing physicians into the conversation and helps them become physician advocates for the kinds of advances that will make healthcare better, faster and cheaper in years to come.

Telemedicine was founded by Logan Plaster and Mark Plaster, MD, in 2015 and is published by M. L. Plaster Publishing Co. LLC, in Baltimore, Maryland.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in advancing healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC offers a wide range of quality benchmarking programs that reflect the latest changes in healthcare and provide a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. URAC uses evidence-based measures and develops standards through inclusive engagement with a broad range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. For more information, visit urac.org.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3130d7d-47d7-48cb-8914-f9d3765e2434

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf884929-0571-43cb-95d4-75e2ac074991

Che Parker, MA URAC 202-326-3968 cparker@urac.org