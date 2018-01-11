PCI Synthesis' Ed Price Joins SOCMA's Board of Governors

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCI Synthesis, Inc. ( www.pcisynthesis.com ), a pharmaceutical manufacturer of new chemical entities (NCEs), generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and other specialty chemical products, announced today that the company's president, Ed Price, has joined the Board of Governors of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA), the leading U.S.-based trade association representing the specialty chemical industry. SOCMA supports chemical manufacturers with commercial and networking opportunities, advocates for the passage of rational laws and regulation, and works to increase public confidence in the industry.



Price, who has been involved in a number of other industry associations over more than two decades, was elected to the board during SOCMA's 96th Annual Business Meeting on December 4, 2017, in New York.

"I am looking forward to joining our Board of Governors as we work together to reinvigorate and transform our association," said Price. "As a longtime SOCMA member, I'm eager to help ensure that the mission, policies and strategic direction of the association are aligned with membership needs."

"Price brings a wealth of expertise to the table, and with his insight and experience, I am confident that together we can successfully lead this organization forward and better align it to meet the needs of our members and the specialty chemical industry," said David Doles, Chairman of the Board and Vice President and Head of the Business Unit for Materials Performance and Protection at Lonza.

SOCMA's Board of Governors provides strategic direction, maintains fiscal responsibility and helps deliver member value. Through regular meetings, the board ensures effective organizational planning and sees that association resources are managed responsibly.

As president of PCI Synthesis, Price has grown the company from a single, small lab into the largest small molecule drug substance manufacturer in New England, with two state-of-the-art facilities and more than 150 employees.

About SOCMA

Since 1921 SOCMA has represented a diverse membership of chemical companies located around the world bringing world-class support uniquely tailored to enhance the operational excellence of our member companies. SOCMA is the only U.S.-based trade association dedicated solely to the specialty chemical industry, making us the leading authority on this sector. www.socma.com

ChemStewards® is SOCMA's flagship environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S) continuous performance improvement program. Created from industry's commitment to reducing our environmental footprint, ChemStewards meets the unique needs of the specialty chemical industry. www.chemstewards.com.



About PCI Synthesis

PCI Synthesis is a Pharmaceutical Development CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organization) based in Newburyport, MA and is the largest small molecule drug substance manufacturer in the New England area. PCI is also a commercial manufacturer of new chemical entities (NCEs), generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and other specialty chemical products for the medical device industry. As a contract manufacturing organization (CMO), PCI provides emerging and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies access to the expertise needed to develop and manufacture complex small molecules. To learn more about PCI Synthesis, its proprietary NCE development activities and process R&D capabilities please visit www.pcisynthesis.com .

CONTACT Linda Pendergast-Savage Birnbach Communications for PCI Synthesis 508-224-7905 lpendergastsavage@birnbachcom.com