ViralGains Appoints Vic Pierni as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViralGains, the industry's only digital video advertising journey platform, today announced the appointment of Vic Pierni as Chief Financial Officer.



Pierni will be responsible for all aspects of the company's infrastructure, running the finance, legal and human resources departments. As chief architect of ViralGains' financial strategy, he will be responsible for driving one of the fastest growing startups in the country towards greater growth, market presence and success. Pierni's appointment follows ViralGains' recent Series B equity and debt funding.

"Vic is one of the strongest CFOs in New England," said Tod Loofbourrow, CEO, ViralGains. "He brings a tremendous amount of financial and operational leadership expertise that will prove valuable to our team as our highly successful technology and Fortune 2000 customer base continues to grow in size and scope."

Pierni previously served as CFO of Global Capacity, Verivo Software and Macgregor, in addition to senior roles at KPMG. He is a highly regarded CFO, having been named a CFO of the Year by Boston Business Journal in 2010. He earned his MBA from Babson College, a BS in Accounting from Boston College and is a CPA.

"ViralGains is uniquely positioned within the fast-growing digital video advertising area to help brands facilitate and manage authentic connections with consumers," said Pierni. "Through the power of interactive video technology and machine learning, brands and agencies can better target their ideal audiences, gain unique consumer insights and drive those consumers to tangible business outcomes. I am excited to help drive continued major and strategic growth to ViralGains in 2018 and beyond."

About ViralGains

ViralGains is a digital video ad journey platform that enables marketers to engage targeted audiences with relevant brand stories in the contexts they most favor. Using the platform to engage in two-way conversations, brands and agencies discover exactly what people want — and how they feel — and leverage those insights to build unique, full-funnel ad journeys that can generate increased awareness, motivate intent, and drive purchasing decisions. ViralGains is headquartered in Boston, with regional offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta and Detroit. For more information, please contact us at www.viralgains.com.