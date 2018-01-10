Collectors Universe to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT), a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of high-value collectibles, today announced its upcoming presentation at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference being held January 17-18, 2018 in New York City. Chief Executive Officer Joseph Orlando will present at 2:50 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.



A live webcast of the audio presentation will be available, along with accompanying presentation slides. Interested parties may access the presentation by visiting http://wsw.com/webcast/needham84/CLCT or the Company's website at http://www.collectorsuniverse.com/ under Investor Relations Home: Webcasting Events. A replay of the webcast will be available on both sites for 90 days.

The 20th Annual Growth Conference will showcase over 300 companies from a broad range of industries including Communications and Enterprise Infrastructure, Healthcare, Industrial Technology, Internet, Entertainment and Consumer, Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment and Software & Services.

