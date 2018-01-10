Brandywine Homes to Hold Grand Opening at Newbury, Offering 15 Estate Homes in Yorba Linda

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Homes will hold a grand opening celebration at Newbury, a 8.38-acre community offering 15 five- and six-bedroom estate homes on Highland Avenue in Yorba Linda, on January 13. Prices start from the high $1 millions.



"We're excited to have homebuyers experience this beautiful, tranquil and ideally located new community close to spectacular shopping and recreational opportunities," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "We believe homebuyers will love the extensive customization opportunities we're offering for these spacious, luxurious homes."

The five- and six-bedroom, six-bathroom homes average between 4,593 to 5,175 square feet. The two-story houses, with attached four-car garages on pool-sized lots, have hand-selected designer finishes, high-end appliances and ample room for growing or extended families.

The master suite with a walk-in closet and over-sized bathroom with an elegant free-standing soaking tub can be a downstairs bedroom with an optional laundry in the closet or a luxurious indoor/outdoor retreat. Families with members who desire extra independence can choose a model with a casita, with an option of having its own entrance and kitchenette.

Spacious gourmet kitchens come with granite countertops, professional grade stainless steel appliances and the option of a wok cook station. For those who like to entertain or keep a well-stocked kitchen, there is plenty of storage space with multiple cabinets and a walk-in pantry. Some models offer a "butler's pantry" in the transitional space between the kitchen and dining rooms that can be used as staging areas for serving meals or for storage of candles, serving pieces, table linens or wine.

Other high-end customizations include an outdoor California room, a homework/technology center and a private interior courtyard for al fresco living.

The homes are designed with state-of-the-art energy efficiency. Recessed LED lights, Energy Star appliances, automatic shut-off sensors for lights, fire sprinklers and low-VOC paint are just some of the environmentally friendly features at Newbury.

Yorba Linda, an affluent suburb in Orange County, is the birthplace of former President Richard Nixon and home to hundreds of miles of equestrian, hiking and biking trails. Newbury is minutes from the 91 Freeway and close to entertainment centers including Angel Stadium, Honda Center, Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm. Newbury is a short drive from Brea Mall and California State University, Fullerton.

Newbury is Brandywine's third community in Yorba Linda. Covington, a 5.1-acre urban infill community with 51 luxury townhomes across from the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, closed out last year. Brandywine recently sold all homes at Provence, a 3.24-acre community with 28 single-family, three- and four-bedroom homes also located near the Richard Nixon Presidential Library.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there - making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.

To learn more about Newbury or to join the Interest List, please visit www.livenewbury.com or call 657-888-5904.

