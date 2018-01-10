Blue Point and Fire & Life Safety America Acquire Integrated Fire Protection

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Point Capital Partners and its Blue Point III portfolio company, Fire and Life Safety America ("FLSA"), announced the acquisition of Integrated Fire Protection ("IFP"), a service-focused provider of fire and life safety solutions, headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.



This transaction represents the first add-on acquisition for FLSA since Blue Point acquired the platform investment in February 2017.

"Integrated Fire Protection is a reputable player in the Georgia market that adds valuable scale and customer relationships to FLSA's current platform. In partnership with Blue Point, FLSA has continued its focus on building a leading fire and life safety service platform that can meet its customers' needs nationwide. Acquiring IFP bolsters this effort significantly," said Brian Castleberry, a Principal with Blue Point.

Tom York, Chief Executive Officer of FLSA said, "We have been impressed by the capabilities, reputation and customer base that IFP has built over the last 15 years. Atlanta is an important market for FLSA, and we are excited to partner with the IFP team to expand our presence there."

"We strongly believe that joining with FLSA will bring a significant value proposition to our customers and strengthen what we have built to date," said John Bennett, the founder of IFP. "We pride ourselves on being exceptional partners to our customers, and combining with FLSA will help to grow and continue that mission."

Fire & Life Safety America (www.flsamerica.com), founded in 1997 and headquartered in Richmond, VA, is one of the nation's largest fire and life safety services providers. FLSA serves a diverse base of recurring inspection and monitoring accounts and has been recognized in the fire and life safety industry for maintaining excellence through rapid growth and development. FLSA services customers from 18 branch locations in the mid-Atlantic and southeastern United States, as well as an established national partner network.

Integrated Fire Protection (www.integratedfireprotection.com), founded in 2002 and located in Norcross, GA, is a total solutions commercial service provider for fire and life safety needs. The Company's services cover the full spectrum of fire and life safety systems, from providing ongoing inspection, testing and maintenance of building fire protection systems to performing the initial installation. Markets served include K-12 schools, colleges, universities, manufacturers, distribution centers, data centers, property management, hotels, restaurants, multi-family housing, transportation hubs and premier entertainment venues.

Blue Point Capital Partners (www.bluepointcapital.com) is a private equity firm managing over $825 million in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point's geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors, while providing the resources of a larger, global organization. The Blue Point group has a 27-year track record of partnering with companies in the lower middle-market to facilitate growth and transformative change. It is one of only a few middle market private equity firms with a presence in both the United States and China, which provides a distinct advantage for its portfolio companies. Blue Point typically invests in manufacturing, distribution and service businesses that generate between $20 million and $200 million in revenue.

For more information, contact:

BLUE POINT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

Brian Castleberry

Principal

201 South Tryon Street, Suite 850

Charlotte, NC 28205

(704) 347-1851

bcastleberry@bluepointcapital.com