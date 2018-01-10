Micron Technology to Hold 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will host its annual meeting of shareholders at 9 a.m. MST on Wednesday, January 17 at its Boise, Idaho corporate headquarters.



The meeting will consider matters outlined in the Company's definitive proxy statement on which shareholders of record are encouraged to vote. The Company does not intend to provide a business update during the meeting.

Additional details regarding the 2018 Annual Meeting and matters to be considered are contained in Micron's definitive proxy statement, which can be found on Micron's Investor Relations website at http://investors.micron.com/annualMeeting.cfm.

