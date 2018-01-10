Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Mr. Luigi Gentile as Director and Officer to the Company





This Board Appointment Represents the First of Several Others to Soon be Announced

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC PINK: EAPH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Luigi Gentile as Director to the company with official position and title to be announced alongside other additional board appointments within the next 2 to 3 weeks.

Luigi brings to Easton Pharmaceuticals a broad history of commercial leadership and innovation experience leading sales, marketing, product management and R&D teams in Healthcare. He has led several commercial leadership roles at start-ups, SMEs and large multinationals including GE Healthcare. There he held several positions, most recently Client Solutions Director, leading large strategic initiatives and teams bringing novel solutions to market across Canada. Prior to that, Luigi was the National Sales and Marketing leader for the GE Healthcare IT business, as well as Executive Director of a global innovation centre successfully brining new pathology modalities to market.

Additionally, Luigi served as VP of Sales and Marketing for Myndtec, launching a new medical device and therapy to markets aimed at helping stroke and spinal cord injury patients recover mobility in paralyzed limbs.

He has also previously held the roles of Regional Manager for Olympus Canada's Scientific Equipment and Medical Imaging Group, as well as the Global Sales and Marketing Leader for EXFO Life Sciences.

Before industry, Luigi spent more than 10 years in clinical research and earned a Master's in Physiology and Collaborative Master's in Neuroscience from the University of Toronto.

Luigi will be assisting Easton with not just Easton's most recent acquisitions such as Alliance venture partners and Easton's Mexico, Latin America rollout of its licensed products including from CommonSense of Israel and the subsequent sub-distribution Agreements Easton has entered into as a result of, but will also be an essential and an integral part of assessing new synergistic opportunities for the company.

Other News

Easton is awaiting on approval from council on a revised press release stemming from a closed sub-distribution agreement recently executed with a premier, internationally brand recognized, multi-national Pharmaceuticals company for product VS-Sense (VagiSense). After several delays, final approval on the revised press release is expected by the end of this week or early next week at the latest. In addition, Easton expects to make some significant update announcements through its Alliance partnership which involves sales stemming from its aggregate operations and its medical marijuana business. Alliance Group believes recent federal changes in the medical marijuana industry in the United States are not expected to affect its MMJ plans and initiatives in Canada which will be demonstrated shortly.

About Easton Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company involved in various pharmaceutical sectors and other growing industries. The Company previously developed and owned an FDA-approved wound-healing medical drug and currently owns topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval. Easton has partnered with BMV Medica and together own the exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for patented women's diagnostic / treatment products and two generic cancer drugs. The company's gel formulation is thought to be an innovative and unique transdermal delivery system that can in the future be adaptable in the delivery of other drugs and Cannabidiol extracts. Easton has closed on an agreement to acquire 100% of iBliss Inc., a leading e-liquid vapor producer and distributor with international sales.

For More Information On Easton and Affiliated and Partner Company's Visit:

http://www.eastonpharmaceuticalsinc.com

http://www.richter.hu/en-US/pages/default.aspx#about

http://www.bmvmedica.net

http://iblissvapor.com

http://finance.yahoo.com/q?s=eaph

https://twitter.com/eastonpharma

Safe Harbor

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or expressions within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when certain words or phrases such as "hope", "positive", "anticipate," "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," "possible" or "intent to" and similar conditional expressions are expressed, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Any investment made into Easton Pharmaceuticals may contain risks. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional or adequate financing, government approvals or changes to proposed laws and other risks and uncertainties further stated in the company's financial reports and filings.

For More Information Visit:

http://www.eastonpharmaceuticalsinc.com

http://iblissvapor.com

http://finance.yahoo.com/q?s=eaph

https://twitter.com/eastonpharma





Evan Karras / CEO / President Tel: +1(416) 619-0291 Tel: +1(347) 284-0192 Email: info@eastonpharmaceuticalsinc.com