eMARINE Global Awarded Navy Simulator Maintenance Contract Valued at $706,000

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMARINE Global Inc. (OTC:EMRN), a leading provider of information and communications technology for the maritime industry, is pleased to announce it was awarded a maintenance contract from the Republic of Korea Navy (ROK Navy) for the Anti-Submarine War Tactical Training (ASWTT) center simulator at Jinhae Naval Base.



The contract, valued at 754,000,000 won ($706,000 US), is the first time the maintenance service was outsourced to a local company since the technology was installed 10 years ago by ECA Sindel, an Italian simulator manufacturer. As part of the maintenance service, eMARINE Global has signed an agreement with ECA Sindel for technical support.

"We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with the navy with this latest contract award," stated Dr. Ung Gyu Kim, Chairman and CEO of eMARINE Global. "We have been providing maintenance services for the navy's electronic chart (ECDIS) systems under contracts awarded in each of the past eight years. With this latest award for the ASWTT simulator maintenance, we believe we are in a favorable position to win additional training simulator supply and maintenance contracts in 2018."

ASWTT simulators are expected to be implemented at other naval bases in 2018. eMARINE intends to leverage its current work to secure additional contracts.

About eMARINE Global Inc.

eMARINE is a provider of information and communications technology in the maritime industry. Specifically, eMARINE provides solutions for collection, integration and display of maritime information abroad and ashore by electronic means to enhance berth to berth navigation and related services. These solutions provide the most efficient means to secure the safety of life at sea and to protect the marine environment. All products and services are offered through subscription, installation, updates and/or maintenance contracts.

