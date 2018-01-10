New Jersey Mining Company To Exhibit At The 2018 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMC) ("NJMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference from January 20th to 21st.



New Jersey Mining Company's management team wishes to invite current shareholders, potential investors, brokers, analysts and interested parties to visit booth 212 to discuss the company's current production, development and exploration activities.

About New Jersey Mining Company

New Jersey Mining Company is headquartered in north Idaho, where it is currently in production at its Golden Chest Mine. It is deploying its mining and milling expertise to build a portfolio of advanced-stage assets with near-term cash flow potential and leverage to higher gold prices.

NJMC is 100-percent owner of the Golden Chest Mine where it has both open pit and underground operations.





NJMC also holds a 50-percent interest in the fully-permitted Butte Highlands Gold Project.





NJMC built and is majority owner and operator of the New Jersey Mill, a 360-tonne per day flotation mill and cyanide leach plant.

Company assets were developed with more than $50-million of investment dollars from New Jersey and other companies. Management owns more than 17-percent of NJMC stock and has participated in prior financings and made purchases in the open market.

The Company's common stock trades on the OTC-QB Market under the symbol "NJMC."

For more information on New Jersey Mining Company go to www.newjerseymining.com or contact:

Monique Hayes, Corporate Secretary/Investor Relations

Email: monique@newjerseymining.com

(208) 699-6097



