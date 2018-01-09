CES 2018: Taiwan Innovators Unveil Major Breakthroughs in Smart Devices and IoT

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International CES – Insights and a first look at cutting-edge products from Taiwan's top innovators — ITRI, AEON Motor, GEOSAT, Robotelf, and Taiwan Main Orthopedics—were the highlights of yesterday's press conference at CES 2018, organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan's foremost trade promotion organization. These breakthrough products have the potential to dramatically improve people's work and everyday lives and include a highly intelligent robot for serving the entire family, a drone of the future, a smart navigation motorcycle dashboard, cutting-edge surgical glasses and intelligent vision systems for the science of robotics.



Robotelf Technologies Sales Representative Wei Chun Luo and Emcee Linda Kruse demonstrate Robelf, a next-generation AI robot designed for serving families—it talks like a friend as it patrols your home, plays with kids, and makes life easier for elders.



Taiwan ICT Industry Innovations Press Conference speakers. Pictured from left to right: TAITRA Show Manager Ms. Irene Lin, AEON Motor CEO Tony Lin, GEOSAT Chairman & CEO Dr. Lo, Cheng-Fang, Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology Deputy Minister Yu-Chin Hsu, TAITRA's President and CEO, Walter M. S. Yeh, ITRI International Center General Director Dr. Sean S. H. Wang, Taiwan Main Orthopedics CEO Dr. Min-Liang Wang, and Robotelf Technologies Sales Representative Wei Chun Luo.



Chairman & CEO Dr. Lo, Cheng-Fang demonstrates GEOSAT's Pterosaur, a ​portable all-wing drone that can take off by hand-throwing or catapult, depending on terrain, wind, and operation conditions and the only one with a parachute to ensure a safe landing.





"With the rise of AI and IoT, Taiwan is shifting to an innovation-driven economy. To accelerate innovation, TAITRA provides an integrated platform for Taiwanese startups to expand their global reach. We're an Accelerator+. We're also a "Smart Integrator," said TAITRA President and CEO, Walter M. S. Yeh. "You can see this shift to an innovation-driven economy in COMPUTEX's focus. For the second consecutive year, COMPUTEX 2018 will highlight two featured exhibits: SmarTEX and InnoVEX. InnoVEX, the leading startup show in Asia, is building a networking platform for global startups. The theme for InnoVex 2018 is "Finding the Right Fit." It's all part of COMPUTEX's mission to help startups find their strategy partners."

The 2018 press conference featured addresses from TAITRA's President and CEO, Walter M. S. Yeh and Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology Deputy Minister Yu-Chin Hsu highlighting the Silicon Island's evolution in the information and communications technology industry, from its early prowess in hardware technology to creating some of today's most cutting-edge AI, robotics, and IoT innovations.

These Taiwanese ICT companies/organization generated a lot of buzz with the unveiling of their new products at the conference.

1. Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

ITRI International Center General Director Sean S. H. Wang discussed the megatrends in digital transformation and introduced ITRI's efforts in hardware-software integration and intelligent system development. At this year's CES, ITRI will display two CES 2018 Innovations Awards Honorees: a Scrabble-playing robot that can interpret the visual world and learn from experience, and a portable detector that can determine whether pesticide residues are within a safe range when washing fruits or vegetables. More AI applications ITRI is showcasing include a city video surveillance system and smart battery solutions.

2. AEON Motor

AEON demonstrated its engineering and research prowess as CEO Tony Lin unveiled details of the company's CROXERA Smart Motorcycle Dashboard, which he described as not only the evolution of dashboards but as the revolution of UX. The stylish dashboard is the first to give motorcycle riders turn-by-turn display and voice navigation. It also offers IoT-related functions such as accident detection, reporting, and a full dynamic digital interface.

3. GEOSAT

GEOSAT showed off its portable all-wing drone, Pterosaur, that can take off by hand-throwing or catapult, depending on terrain, wind, and operation conditions and the only one with a parachute to ensure a safe landing. Chairman & CEO Lo, Cheng-Fang Ph.D. noted that Pterosaur weighs only 2.2kg and has a flight time of over an hour, making it one of the best in its class.

4. Robotelf Technologies

Another CES 2018 Innovations Awards winner, and one that garnered smiles at the conference was Robelf, a next-generation AI robot with a warm personality and rich expressions. Wei Chun Luo, sales representative, explained that Robelf was designed for serving families—it talks like a friend as it patrols your home, plays with kids, and makes life easier for elders.

5. Taiwan Main Orthopedics

Taiwan Orthopedics explained how its mixed reality smart surgical glasses are the future of surgery. CEO Min-Liang Wang, Ph.D., demonstrated how the new surgical glasses can assist in orthopedic surgery, making surgery easier and faster for both surgeon and patient.

A large audience of media and industry representatives participated in the event, Q&A sessions and networking opportunities. At least 82 attendees from 12 countries were present. Meanwhile, a global audience of 20,333 joined in, watching the livestream online.

Throughout CES 2018, 200 Taiwan exhibitors will present their latest innovations. The TAIWAN EXCELLENCE Pavilion will showcase 40 innovative products from 20 companies honored by the TAIWAN EXCELLENCE Awards. More than one-fourth of the showcased products highlight the latest technologies in AI and IoT. TAIWAN EXCELLENCE symbolizes exquisite, innovative Taiwan products selected by experts and awarded by the government of Taiwan. Winners include products that excel in R&D, design, quality, and marketing. Exhibitors include: Acer, Asus, AEON Motor, Delta, D-Link, GEOSAT, MSI, GIGABYTE, In Win, and ROBOTELF, among others. The TAIWAN EXCELLENCE Pavilion is at Booth 20212 South Hall 1 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Information about TAIWAN EXCELLENCE / Bureau of Foreign Trade, MOEA and TAITRA:

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 26th selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout the world. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.



Sponsored by:

The Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), under The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) of Taiwan, is responsible for implementing policies and regulations governing foreign trade, economic cooperation, and foreign investments. Established in January 1969, BOFT's role and position have undergone ongoing adjustments to meet the needs of a shifting international economic and trade environment. BOFT has been guiding and working with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) in numerous trade promotion projects and activities both internationally and domestically. Having worked closely with TAITRA for many decades, BOFT continues to entrust TAITRA with various critical government projects relating to trade and investments, promoting Taiwan on every international aspect.



Organized by:

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies. www.taitra.org.tw



Media Contacts:

Sharon Y. Sim

SKC, Inc.

(415) 420-1889

sharon@sim-krause.com

Mary Placido

SKC, Inc.

(415) 218-3627

mary@sim-krause.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12839fad-49dd-4031-8bac-1ab1cbdb0b65

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76f35e02-4eee-44ba-a72f-b616301c3175

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0147870a-4657-4db0-876c-a006f7fca6f9

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1a7ab51-11cd-4181-8cef-4c312a86098e