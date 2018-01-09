McGlinchey Stafford Names Terry G. Freeman a Member of the Firm

DALLAS, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGlinchey Stafford is pleased to announce Terry G. Freeman has been named a Member of the firm. Freeman joined McGlinchey Stafford's Dallas, Texas office in 2011.



"Terry is a core member of our Corporate Law and Banking Counsel teams, and he has provided client-focused service for many years. We are proud to have Terry as a Member of our firm," said Rudy Aguilar, Managing Member of McGlinchey Stafford.

Freeman represents banks and other financial services clients in connection with commercial and corporate lending and related activities. He has more than 34 years of experience structuring and documenting commercial and corporate finance transactions, and providing support and guidance to clients through the life cycle of those transactions. During his 20-plus years of providing legal counsel to financial institutions, Freeman has worked extensively on matters consisting of asset-based financing, healthcare lending, credit enhancement, and other general commercial and corporate loans. Additionally, he has provided legal representation to lenders in connection with new loans, workouts, bankruptcy and debtor-in-possession financing, and exit financing from bankruptcy.

"I am proud to be named a new Member of McGlinchey Stafford, and I look forward to continuing to work with my talented colleagues throughout the firm's 13 offices to help clients address the legal side of the business and transactional challenges they face," said Freeman.

Freeman received his LL.M. from the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in 1994, his J.D. from the South Texas College of Law in 1993, and his B.B.A. in Management and Finance from Baylor University in 1982.

