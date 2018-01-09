McGlinchey Stafford Names William L. Grimsley and Kimberly Held Israel Members of the Firm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGlinchey Stafford is pleased to announce William "Will" L. Grimsley and Kimberly "Kim" Held Israel have been named Members of the firm. Grimsley joined McGlinchey Stafford's Jacksonville, Florida office in 2011, and Israel joined in 2015.



"Will and Kim are outstanding members of our Commercial Litigation and Consumer Financial Services Litigation teams. They represent the talent, depth, and momentum of these practice groups and the firm throughout the nation," said Rudy Aguilar, Managing Member of McGlinchey Stafford. "Will and Kim have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to excellence in representing the firm's clients. We are proud to have Will and Kim as Members of our firm."

"It is an honor to be named a Member of the firm and to be a part of the growth and success of our Jacksonville team and Consumer Financial Services Litigation practice group," said Grimsley. "I look forward to continuing to work with my talented colleagues here and throughout the nation, and continuing to grow and build my practice in the years to come."

"McGlinchey Stafford has provided me with a wonderful environment to grow my practice, and I have enjoyed working with the firm's Jacksonville team and other attorneys in the firm's 13 offices. I am proud and honored to be named a Member of the firm, and I am optimistic about our momentum as we enter the new year," said Israel.

Grimsley's practice primarily focuses on the representation of clients in the financial services industry in commercial and consumer financial services litigation, real estate, bankruptcy, and creditors' rights. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from the Florida Coastal School of Law in 2010 and his B.A. in Biological Sciences from Clemson University in 1998.

Israel maintains a focus on business litigation, representing businesses in matters tangential to day-to-day business operations, and in bankruptcy matters. She is a 1994 graduate of the University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law. Israel received her B.A. in Psychology from Vanderbilt University in 1991.

