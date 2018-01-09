Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

MIDLAND, Mich., Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results after the stock market closes on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.



Chemical Financial Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Anyone interested may access the conference call on a live basis by dialing toll-free at 1-888-523-1194 and entering 462654 for the conference ID. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at Chemical Financial Corporation's website at www.chemicalbank.com under the Investor Information section. A copy of the slide show presentation and an audio replay of the call will remain available on Chemical Financial Corporation's website for at least 14 days.

Chemical Financial Corporation is the largest banking company headquartered and operating branch offices in Michigan. Chemical Financial Corporation's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol CHFC and is one of the issues comprising The NASDAQ Global Select Market and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. More information about the Corporation is available at Chemical Financial Corporation's website at www.chemicalbank.com under the Investor Information section.

For further information:

David T. Provost, CEO

Dennis L. Klaeser, CFO

989-839-5350