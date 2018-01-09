Dogness to Attend CES 2018

DONGGUAN, China, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)("Dogness" or the "Company"), a leading developer and manufacturer of pet products, including leashes, accessories, and collars and harnesses that incorporate smart technology in China, announced today that it will attend the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 9-12, 2018.



Mr. Silong Chen, Chairman and CEO of Dogness, commented, "We are excited to showcase our line of pet products, especially our new smart collars and smart harnesses, at CES 2018. We invite our customers, business partners, investors, and curious pet-lovers to visit our booth to experience our products and speak to our management and sales teams. We aim to grow our smart technology know-how and product offerings with the end goal of building a smart pet ecosystem supported by a pet IoT platform driven by big data. At the same time, we will continue investing in our well-received traditional products, such as nylon and leather collars, retractable leashes, and gift suspenders."

CES Event Details:

Exhibit Dates: January 9 - 12, 2018

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center

Dogness Booth No: Sands Expo 44471

About CES 2018

CES is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ -- the technology trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry. CES has been held for 50 years since 1957 in every January in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry including: bluetooth products, earphones, speakers, E-books, lightings instruments, telecommunications products and equipment, vehicle technology and other various breakthrough technologies and products. CES 2017 showcased 4,015 exhibiting companies, and more than 109,498 attendees, 7000 media from 150 countries.

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was born in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its products – traditional and smart collars and harnesses, traditional and retractable leashes, gift suspenders, and other accessories – Dogness is able to make pet ownership easier, more scientific, and more fun. The company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 100 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

