DATA443 (OTCPK:LDSR) Appoints Industry Veteran to Strategic Advisory Board

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "We are pleased to include software industry veteran and strategic leader Mr. Todd Spain to our Strategic Advisory Board for DATA443. Mr. Spain has held leadership roles in some of the largest and fastest growing software companies in the world and continues to be very active in the finance and VC/startup ecosystem in Raleigh," stated Mr. Remillard, CEO of DATA443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. at an announcement.



Mr. Spain is currently a Limited Partner for Excelerate Health Ventures, former COO for Percona – a global leader in database technologies, former VP of IT for Fidelity Investments and Global IT Delivery Executive for Cisco Systems and is an active member of several local non-profit organizations. He is also the co-founding member of the Blockchain Executive Group.

"I am excited to contribute to the success of DATA443 and the possibilities presented by the leadership team. I expect to contribute my skill sets to the organization as part of the Strategic Advisory Board beginning immediately," comments Mr. Spain.

The Strategic Advisory Board for DATA443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was initiated in January 2018 will continue to add new members as the organization grows and changes as part of its normal business plan. DATA443 will be assigning a diverse group of individuals from various disciplines, geographies, industries and relationships throughout the year. The Strategic Advisory Board is intended to be a sounding board for upcoming strategic reviews, product and acquisition reviews and a collaboration venue bringing industry experts, customers and executives of DATA443 together.

"Mr. Spain will be able to contribute immediately with his exposure to international business markets and compliance and governance experience as a vendor. His professional network will prove to be valuable as we evaluate new business opportunities and capabilities as part of our growth plans," adds Mr. Remillard.

About DATA443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

DATA443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK:LDSR) (http://www.data443.com) is a technology company that is actively developing and acquiring cyber-security products & service offerings that are central to blockchain, cyber data security, GDPR, compliance and governance capabilities. The Company develops its own technologies and has an active acquisitions program in place.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See DATA443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.'s filings with the SEC, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

