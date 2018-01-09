Bang Holdings Corp CEO, Steve Berke, Interviewed Live on Fox News Regarding Attorney General Sessions' Recent Comments Regarding Legalization of Cannabis

DENVER, CO, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bang Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:BXNG), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bang Digital Media, an ad-tech company that services the cannabis industry, today announced that Steve Berke, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, appeared live on "Watters' World", a nationally syndicated Fox News program, to discuss Attorney General Sessions' recent comments relating to the recent legalization of cannabis. A copy of the interview can be viewed by clicking the following link: Bang Holdings CEO Interview on Fox News .



In August 2013, then-Attorney General, James M. Cole, issued a memorandum to all U.S. Attorneys. To summarize, the Cole Memo stated: if you implement a strict regulatory framework and employ a seed-to-sale tracking system to monitor the growth, distribution, and sale, of regulated cannabis to prevent diversion and create a transparent, accountable market, the federal government will not intervene.

But, on January 4, 2018, Sessions reversed the Obama Administration's decision. He issued a memo to U.S. Attorneys stating that, even in states where weed is legal, they (the Federal Government) are free to prosecute cannabis related ‘crimes.'

"The legal marijuana market is passed the point of no return," Mr. Berke told the Fox News audience. "The only thing that Jeff Sessions is doing right now by reversing the Cole Memo is galvanizing Republicans and Independents who use medical marijuana and cannabis in their daily lives to vote blue in the next midterm elections."

The ‘point of no return' message was all but conceded to by conservative commentator, Gina Loudon and show host Jesse Watters. "This is about big, corporate, Wall Street money that is invested in weed," Loudon said, with Watters agreeing that, "there is a lot of money to be made off recreational and medicinal marijuana."

The Fox News host then pointed out that extremists such as Sessions and Loudon are perhaps out of touch. "A lot of Republicans are coming out and saying that Sessions is overstepping and that the Republican Party is a State's rights party," Watters said.

2018 is an important year for mid-term elections, and the GOP is clear about this political reality, a reality Mr. Berke was not backwards on pointing out. "Two thirds of Americans want recreational marijuana to be legal, and marijuana is more popular than any Republican in Congress right now," a bullish Mr. Berke concluded with.

Ultimately, Mr. Berke's appearance on a primetime Fox News show sought to demonstrate that even among conservatives, cannabis is either a non-issue or a losing argument, and if true, would indicate that the future for Bang Holdings in the cannabis industry is bright, and will continue to be so for both the Company and its shareholders.

