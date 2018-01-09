ARS Restoration Specialists to Host Crisis Management Seminar

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Restoration Specialists, providers of 24/7 emergency disaster restoration and reconstruction services for residential and commercial properties, today announced the company will host a live crisis management training seminar on January 24, 2018 in Quincy, Massachusetts. Conducted in partnership with Render Safe Consultants, experts in situational awareness training for the workplace, the event will provide property professionals across education, residential, and office facilities with an emergency action plan that can be deployed in case of an active shooter situation. Two sessions will be offered, both morning and afternoon, and run for a total of two hours with meal included. For more information or to register, visit www.arsserve.com.

Session information: Event: ARS Crisis Management Training Where: Granite Links Country Club

100 Quarry Hill Drive Quincy, Ma 02169 When: Wednesday, January 24th, 2018 Time: Two sessions will be conducted: SESSION 1 begins at 9:30 a.m. with breakfast SESSION 2 begins at 11:30 a.m. and includes lunch Each session runs for approximately two hours Registration: www.arsserve.com/crisis-management-training/ Questions? Jen Manning at jmanning@arsserv.com

Situational awareness is a critical part of today's workplace environment. During the training, Deputy Steve Ahern of Render Safe Consultants will provide attendees with the proven strategies and tools needed to not only become more aware of their environment and surroundings, but how to make their organizations better prepared to identify danger and potential threats. The training will also address:

How to build a robust workplace crisis prevention and response program – including an active shooter situation;

How to empower your employees with a personal safety plan that can be used at work, home or out in social settings.

"Today's business environment is fraught with unforeseen circumstances and unpredictable risks. No matter if the scenarios are weather-related or driven by human behavior, businesses must prepare for a range of unpleasant "What if?" scenarios to secure the success and safety of their customers, employees, and overall operations," said Rich Piltch, President, ARS Restoration Specialists. "We are pleased to partner with Render Safe Consultants to provide this unique training opportunity as part of our ongoing commitment to helping commercial clients prepare for the unexpected."



The ARS Crisis Management Training seminar is open to the public. There is no cost for ARS Priority Service Clients; all other guests are $75. To register for the event please visit: http://arsserve.com/crisis-management-training/.

About ARS Restoration Specialists

ARS Restoration Specialists provides 24/7 emergency disaster restoration and reconstruction services for residential and commercial properties in MA, RI, CT, and NH. ARS can respond to any loss, emergency or claim involving flood, water, fire, smoke, mold, lead or asbestos remediation, clean up or restoration, large or small. Founded in 1987 by brothers Rich and Stan Piltch, ARS has 20+ teams of experts working 24/7/365 to meet your emergency needs. To learn more visit www.arsserve.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

