Sendwithus Announces Strategic Executive Hires as Company Expands Enterprise Market Offering

SAN FRANCISCO and VICTORIA, B.C., Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendwithus, the innovative communications management company, today announced it has expanded its executive team, naming Will Warren as Vice President of Engineering, and Megan Tobin as Vice President of Marketing. Following closely upon the company's recent $5 million Series A funding round, the appointments demonstrate Sendwithus's commitment to delivering an enterprise-ready solution to help organizations create global, on-brand, targeted transactional emails, quickly and at scale.



"We are delighted to have Megan and Will join the growing Sendwithus team. Megan brings over 20 years of B2B marketing experience and Will has an extensive history of developing teams and attracting top talent. Sendwithus is well-positioned to help enterprise teams quickly reach their customers in a meaningful, measurable way, true to their brand," said Matt Harris, Co-Founder and CEO, Sendwithus. "Our customers represent just about every industry and business segment but they all have one thing in common – they rely on us to streamline email creation, so they can focus on driving growth and revenue. Megan and Will bring considerable bench strength to the company as we look to increase our global presence and expand our offering to the enterprise market."

A seasoned programmer with extensive start-up experience, including several pending and one awarded patent, Will was most recently co-founder and CTO of GroupBy Inc., where he helped grow the organization from zero to 70 team members in just four years. In addition to helping drive significant customer growth, Will fostered a development culture with an impressive 98 percent retention rate. Will holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Lancaster University. Reporting to Sendwithus co-founder and COO, Brad Van Vugt, Will is responsible for managing, growing, and retaining high-performing, diverse engineering teams, as the company continues to develop its unique platform that centralizes ownership of transactional email content and enables enterprises to fully optimize communications.

"Will has an impressive history of growing and developing innovative engineering teams who truly understand the day-to-day challenges their customers face and how to help solve those challenges," said Brad Van Vugt, Co-Founder, Sendwithus. "As a key executive based in Victoria, Will reinforces our commitment to building a world-class engineering team in Canada."

Megan Tobin has led marketing strategy for B2B cloud technology companies and SaaS providers for more than two decades. Most recently, she was the director of creative and brand for HR software provider TriNet, where she was instrumental in the company's successful shift into vertical selling. As part of the marketing team at Orion Health, Megan helped grow New Zealand's first $100 million software company. A proven marketer when it comes to solving enterprise business challenges, Megan played a key role in driving discussions that led to the collaboration of a consortium of major software vendors and distributors, resulting in the first online sales of commercial software. Reporting to Matt Harris, Megan is based in the San Francisco office and is responsible for the company's brand and communications strategy.

Already utilized by innovative companies including Microsoft, Autodesk, Zillow, and Blue Apron, Sendwithus has realized exponential customer growth since its inception in 2013, with its product supporting over 10 billion emails sent to date. Sendwithus streamlines email creation, publishing, and approval workflows by providing a powerful API, an intuitive, visual editor, and built-in device testing, allowing for truly collaborative email strategy and execution. A centralized hub for content approval, the cloud-based solution eliminates the need for multiple touch points with an organization's already strapped developer teams and empowers marketers and product managers to quickly and easily create meaningful, dynamic emails that engage customers, drive growth, and increase revenue.

To join the Sendwithus team, visit www.sendwithus.com/careers. For more information about Sendwithus, visit www.sendwithus.com.

About Sendwithus

Sendwithus is a cloud-based communications management platform that enables enterprises to maximize their email potential. The easy-to-use visual editor, built-in device testing, and proven API allow marketers and communication administrators to collaborate and deliver powerful communications strategies that engage customers, drive growth, and increase revenue. Sendwithus helps over 200 leading brands craft exceptional communications experiences at scale. For more information, visit www.sendwithus.com

