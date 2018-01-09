Sinclair Oil Corporation Announces Successful Completion of the I2oT Solutions Wireless Infrastructure Implementation at its Sinclair Wyoming Refining Company Facility

SINCLAIR, Wyo., Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair Oil, a leading, privately held US integrated oil company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, and I2oT Solutions, announced today that they have completed a new technology implementation that will automate their work processes and drastically improve facility efficiency. Sinclair Oil worked with I2oT Solutions to design and implement a facility wide wireless infrastructure as a foundational element to its ‘Digital Transformation' and ability to readily harvest the benefits being made available through the advent of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

I2oT Solutions provided the full range of services from design and engineering through construction management and commissioning services for the wireless infrastructure. The scope of the wireless deployment created a sitewide umbrella of outdoor coverage as well as strategic coverage of manned indoor areas. The engineering phase for the wireless project was completed in November 2016. The physical infrastructure deployment phase began in April 2017 followed by a successful on time and under budget completion in October this year.

"When I2oT Solutions presented their industrial wireless infrastructure solution we were impressed with the quick configuration and deployment process for such a valuable and important application", said Bruce Taylor, Manager Business Process Integration, Sinclair Wyoming. "We have had great success working with the team and we are already reaping the benefits of a wireless infrastructure for automation process applications. We look forward to the next project phases for automation and mobility applications with Sinclair partnering I2oT Solutions and other vendor solutions."



Before Sinclair worked with I2oT Solutions to implement their industrial wireless infrastructure, Sinclair Oil Wyoming executed their work processes in the traditional manual method. In an ongoing effort to improve operations and lead the industry in the ‘Digital Transformation', Sinclair chose to work with I2oT Solutions, the industry leader in the Industrial Intranet of Things (IIoT) to provide services for designing, deploying and ongoing support for a secure and reliable wireless framework.

"I²oT Solutions Engineers have helped many facilities implement and enhance their infrastructures allowing them to enable mobile applications. Now that the infrastructure is successfully complete, Sinclair Oil will start new projects for wireless mobility solutions for permit to work, workflow, compliance, knowledge management and many other critical business process applications."

About Sinclair Oil Corporation

Sinclair is a family-owned, vertically-integrated oil company, involved in all aspects of the industry, from oil and gas exploration to motor fuel distribution. Sinclair relentlessly pursues a safe, reliable, environmentally responsible and a profitable operation, ensuring a sustainable future for our owners and employees and the communities where we operate. Sinclair has executive offices in Salt Lake City, Utah, two refineries in Wyoming, and branded Sinclair stations in 24 states.

About I²oT Solutions

Leverage decades of industrial communications experience with I²oT Solutions' team to ensure your projects are a success. We have the most experienced teams in the industry, having successfully designed and deployed wire and wireless solutions for many of the largest oil and gas companies on the planet. Our mission is to provide services for designing, deploying and ongoing support for the secure and reliable framework of the Industrial Intranet of Things (IIoT). I²oT Solutions will leverage the existing customer technology and provide new customers robust solutions, such as mobility, security and safety solutions, that help enable better, faster and more accurate decision making. For more information, visit www.i2otsolutions.com.

