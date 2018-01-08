Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) today announced that Assi Ginzburg, EVP, and other members of management will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference on January 9-10, 2018 in Miami, Florida.



A copy of Delek US' latest investor presentation will be provided at the conference. An electronic copy of this presentation is currently available in the "Investors" section of the Delek US website at http://www.DelekUS.com .

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day. Delek US Holdings, through its subsidiaries, owns 100 percent of the general partner and 81.6 percent of the limited partner interest in Alon USA Partners, LP (NYSE:ALDW), which owns the crude oil refinery in Big Spring, Texas, with a crude oil throughput capacity of 73,000 barrels per day and an integrated wholesale marketing business.

The logistics operations primarily consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP. Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates also own approximately 64 percent (including the 2 percent general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The asphalt operations consist of owned or operated asphalt terminals serving markets from Tennessee to the West Coast through a combination of non-blended asphalt purchased from third parties and production at the Big Spring, Texas and El Dorado, Arkansas refineries. The renewables operations consist of plants in Texas and Arkansas that produce biodiesel fuel and a renewable diesel facility in California.

The convenience store retail business is the largest 7-Eleven licensee in the United States and operates approximately 300 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

