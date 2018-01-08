Time Change to Shaw Communications First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR) (TSX:SJR) (TSX:SJR) (NYSE:SJR) (TSXV:SJR) will be releasing its consolidated results for the First Quarter (ending November 30, 2017) the morning of Thursday, January 11, 2018.



A conference call with Shaw Senior Management and the financial community originally scheduled for Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 1:30 pm Mountain Time has been rescheduled as follows . Press/Media and the public will be able to participate in listen-only mode.

Conference Call Details:

Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 6:30 am Mountain Time; 8:30 am Eastern Time

Canada & USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610 Calgary Toll: 1-403-351-0324 Montreal Toll: 1-514-375-0364 Toronto Toll: 1-416-915-3239 International Toll: 1-604-638-5340

Please call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

Replay Dial In: (available until midnight Eastern Time, Thursday, February 22, 2018)

Canada & USA Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658 Code: 1927 followed by the # sign



Webcast:



You can listen to the live or recorded broadcast at:

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/shaw20180111.html

The webcast is available until midnight Eastern Time, Sunday, February 11, 2018

Note:

