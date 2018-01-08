Market Overview

Time Change to Shaw Communications First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
January 08, 2018 6:07pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR) (TSX:SJR) (TSX:SJR) (NYSE:SJR) (TSXV:SJR) will be releasing its consolidated results for the First Quarter (ending November 30, 2017) the morning of Thursday, January 11, 2018.

A conference call with Shaw Senior Management and the financial community originally scheduled for Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 1:30 pm Mountain Time has been rescheduled as follows. Press/Media and the public will be able to participate in listen-only mode.   

Conference Call Details:

Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 6:30 am Mountain Time; 8:30 am Eastern Time

Canada & USA Toll Free:   1-800-319-4610
Calgary Toll:   1-403-351-0324
Montreal Toll:   1-514-375-0364
Toronto Toll:   1-416-915-3239
International Toll:   1-604-638-5340
     

Please call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

Replay Dial In: (available until midnight Eastern Time, Thursday, February 22, 2018)

Canada & USA Toll Free:   1-855-669-9658
Code: 1927 followed by the # sign
 

Webcast:

You can listen to the live or recorded broadcast at:
http://services.choruscall.ca/links/shaw20180111.html

The webcast is available until midnight Eastern Time, Sunday, February 11, 2018 

Note:
If you wish to be added to our distribution lists for conference call notices/press releases, please send your request to investor.relations@sjrb.ca

About Shaw Communications Inc.
Shaw is an enhanced connectivity provider. Our Consumer division serves consumers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Our Wireless division provides wireless voice and data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure. The Business Network Services division provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, telephony and video.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

Contact Information:
Shaw Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
investor.relations@sjrb.ca
www.shaw.ca

