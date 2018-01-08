KBSTY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Kobe Steel Ltd. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 26, 2018

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Kobe Steel Ltd. ("Kobe Steel") (OTCMKTS:KBSTY) securities between May 29, 2013 and October 12, 2017 .



According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company falsified data on many of its products sold to customers; (ii) the Company sold products that failed quality control tests in violation of laws and regulations; (iii) the Company's financial performance relied on selling products that did not meet quality standards in violation of laws and regulations; (iv) the Company would incur significant costs and lose customers if customers became aware of the substandard quality of products they purchased; (v) the Company's compliance initiatives, corporate governance and risk management activities were ineffective and inadequate at preventing misconduct; (vi) the Company's internal reporting systems failed to foster employee participation and adequately address employee concerns, and senior management hyper-emphasized profitability at all costs, thus promoting a culture of corner-cutting and deterring employees from making claims over product quality for fear of retribution and/or management failing to properly investigate claims; and (vii) as a result of the foregoing, Kobe Steel's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

If you suffered a loss in Kobe Steel you have until February 26, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/kobe-steel-ltd?wire=3.

