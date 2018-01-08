Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Date of Investor Day Meeting

BALTIMORE, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR), the global leader in higher education, plans to hold an Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

Laureate's incoming CEO, Eilif Serck-Hanssen, and members of the senior leadership team will deliver presentations, and participate in a question and answer session. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. (EST), and is expected to conclude at 3:30 p.m. (EST). Attendance in-person is by invitation only.

A live audio webcast of the event and the related slides will be made available to the public through the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at www.laureate.net.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. is the largest global network of degree-granting higher education institutions, with more than one million students enrolled across nearly 70 institutions in 25 countries at campuses and online. Laureate offers high-quality, undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs in a wide range of academic disciplines that provide attractive employment prospects. Laureate believes that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. This belief is expressed through the company's philosophy of being ‘Here for Good' and is represented by its status as a certified B Corporation® and conversion in 2015 to a U.S. Public Benefit Corporation, a new class of corporation committed to creating a positive impact on society.

