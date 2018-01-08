FTI Consulting Enhances Healthcare Industry Expertise with the Appointment of Jan Naifeh

WASHINGTON, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced that Jan Naifeh has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, enhancing its healthcare advisory expertise for both companies and creditors.



Ms. Naifeh, who will be based in Brentwood, Tenn., brings more than 25 years of experience in risk management and restructuring. Working alongside FTI Consulting's Transaction Services and Health Solutions practices, she will advise both healthcare companies and lenders nationally on debt restructuring, refinancing, the implementation of credit solutions, and financial and compliance risk analysis.

"We have seen Jan's expertise at work in the many deals we have partnered on over the years, and her skills will be a valuable asset to clients in the healthcare sector and beyond," said Tim Dragelin, Leader of the Healthcare practice in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. "Jan will play a critical role in the growth strategy of our segment's healthcare offering and our ability to provide end-to-end solutions to clients in the sector."

Ms. Naifeh most recently was Senior Vice President of the Corporate and Investment Banking Special Assets Division at SunTrust Bank. She focused on distressed debt restructuring and problem asset management in the healthcare industry, as well as in the oil and gas, telecommunications and media, manufacturing and distribution, financial services, defense, and government-contracting sectors. Ms. Naifeh also managed syndicated transactions and negotiated, developed and implemented solutions designed to minimize credit exposure and maximize asset recovery.

"An increasing amount of debt in the healthcare industry will mature in the next three years, and we anticipate refinancing will be more difficult in a rising interest-rate environment," Ms. Naifeh said. "This, combined with continued regulatory uncertainty, means healthcare organizations will face more pressure and will need to evaluate their strategic options. I am excited to join the team at FTI Consulting that I have known and respected for years to deliver high-impact solutions to our clients."

The addition of Ms. Naifeh continues FTI Consulting's investment in its healthcare industry expertise over the past year. In October 2017, Lisa O'Connor rejoined the firm as a Senior Managing Director in the Health Solutions practice, focusing on operational and clinical services improvement. Also in October 2017, Stephen Kunkle joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Transaction Services practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, focusing on financial due diligence and M&A accounting advisory services for transactions. In May 2017, James McLain joined FTI Capital Advisors, the wholly owned investment banking subsidiary of FTI Consulting, where he focuses on numerous strategic and financial transactions for healthcare companies.

