SMTC Appoints Bob Miller Vice President, Customer Acquisition

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) ("SMTC"), a recognized global electronics manufacturing services provider, announced the appointment of Bob Miller, as Vice President, Customer Acquisition.



Mr. Miller is joining SMTC with over 28 years' experience across a variety of industries, including the aerospace and defense, industrial and medical market segments. As the leader of SMTC's Customer Acquisition organization, Bob will be responsible for driving the profitable growth of the company's global footprint.

Before joining SMTC, Bob was the Executive Vice President of Sales for Qual-Pro Corporation, a segment focused EMS provider. During his six years as Vice President, Bob was responsible for all aspects of strategy, sales and marketing, and he led the company through a period of significant profitable growth. Prior to Qual-Pro, Bob held a Vice President Global Sales and Marketing role with Team Precision a global EMS provider. Before joining Team Precision, Bob held progressively senior sales and marketing as well as general management positions with Arrow Electronics, CTS Corporation and Future Electronics.

"We are fortunate to have someone with Bob's strong breadth and depth of experience join our leadership team," said Ed Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, SMTC. "Bob has a proven track record of delivering growth in a number of organizations across a variety of end markets, which further strengthens SMTC's offering for our customers."

About SMTC Corporation: SMTC Corporation, founded in 1985, is a mid-size provider of end to-end electronics manufacturing services (EMS) including PCBA production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC facilities span a broad footprint in the United States, Mexico, and China, with more than 1,800 employees. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. SMTC offers fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a distinctive approach to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and emerging technology companies primarily within industrial, computing and communication market segments. SMTC is a public company incorporated in Delaware with its shares traded on the Nasdaq National Market System under the symbol SMTX.

