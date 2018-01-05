Drake's new Toronto restaurant Pick 6ix will feature an OpenAire custom patio design

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social media in Toronto was buzzing in August 2017 after construction signage appeared on a property at the corner of Yonge and Wellington Street with the distinctive logo of Drake's OVO brand. Local residents began speculating that the Toronto-based hip-hop superstar was about to open a new restaurant in his hometown. Those rumors proved to be true – the brand-new Pick 6ix restaurant and bar in the heart of Toronto at 33 Yonge Street is set to open its doors very soon, offering Torontonians a unique destination to share great food and drinks, including an eye-catching open-concept patio featuring a 2,100-sq.ft. glass screen enclosure from OpenAire.



This unique screen glass surround is nearly completed. It features five motorized drop-down windows, each 12.5-ft. by 4-ft., that slide down at the touch of a button to create a completely open patio environment. The glass surround will also take advantage of the existing building's overhang to provide shelter, creating the ideal blend of outdoor air and protection from the elements. In warm and sunny weather, guests at Pick 6ix will be able to enjoy a menu of top quality drinks and food choices in the refreshing summer shade and breezes as if they are in a sidewalk café. In cold or inclement weather, these windows can slide shut quickly to provide shelter, all while maintaining an inviting, naturally lit atmosphere.

With this customized operable design, Pick 6ix will be able to give guests an inviting and vibrant naturally lit patio. Its outdoor section will effectively double the new restaurant's permanent seating capacity. This extra capacity will likely be necessary thanks to the patio's refreshing atmosphere that lets diners enjoy the outdoors any time of year. OpenAire's bold new patio design combined with OVO's luxurious restaurant style is sure to make Pick 6ix a hit for Toronto's nightlife.

OpenAire has been designing and manufacturing beautiful, high-quality, retractable roof structures and skylights for 28 years. We bring unique designs to life from concept to installation, transforming buildings into sunlit spaces that customers love. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, OpenAire is approaching 1,000 projects throughout North America, Europe and the Middle East. Some of our projects include unique and inviting restaurant skylights and enclosures, such as the Rooftop Bar at the Refinery Hotel in New York NY (which achieved the #1 ranking in the 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Hotel Rooftop Bar 2015 & 2017); Kellys Landing in Toronto ON; Boston Pizza in Toronto ON; the Crooked Cue Pool Hall and Pub in Toronto ON; Gusto 101 in Toronto ON; Gibsons Italia by the River Point Tower in Chicago; the WaTiki Brown Rock Restaurant in Rapid City SD; LOCAL Public Eatery in Toronto ON; The Beer Garden at Ballpark Village in St. Louis MO; Goose Island's Beer Bridge at Fourth Street Live in Lexington KY; Restoration Hardware's "RH Gallery" courtyard in Chicago IL; and Pizza Express in Jersey Isle UK. More restaurants projects are currently under construction, including: the Hyatt House rooftop lounge in Jersey City NJ; MOXY in Washington D.C.; Barcelona Tavern in Toronto ON; 711 High Street in Columbus OH; and 150 State St. in Boston MA. To learn more about OpenAire Inc., visit http://www.openaire.com/ and follow us on Twitter. For more details on this project, please e-mail sales@openaire.com.

