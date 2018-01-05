ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Appoints Ori Gon as Chief Financial Officer

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. ("ReWalk" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RWLK) today announced the Company has appointed its Corporate Controller, Ori Gon as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 22, 2018, succeeding Kevin Hershberger, who has served as CFO since 2014. Mr. Hershberger is leaving to pursue an outside opportunity after putting in place and executing on ReWalk's business strategies in collaboration with the Company's board and management team. Mr. Hershberger will work closely with Mr. Gon to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.



"We are delighted to appoint Ori, who was originally hired and groomed under Kevin's leadership and guidance, as ReWalk's new CFO. Ori has a deep knowledge of our operating systems, experience in managing liquidity, and familiarity with our markets, making him uniquely qualified to continue to seamlessly drive our financial strategy," said ReWalk CEO Larry Jasinski.

Mr. Gon, 36, has served as a Corporate Controller of the Company since July 2015. Previously, he served as Controller at On Track Innovations, Ltd. from 2012 to 2015. He served as an Audit Manager at KPMG from 2008 to 2012. Mr. Gon served as an officer in the Israeli Defense Forces from 2000 to 2004 and is now a captain in the military reserve. Mr. Gon is a CPA and holds a B.A. in Economics from Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

"We thank Kevin for all of his many contributions to ReWalk. Kevin has been an integral part and a valuable member of ReWalk's management team. Kevin was instrumental in establishing a solid financial reporting and controls infrastructure and building an experienced and knowledgeable finance team, following ReWalk's IPO. For the past three years, he has led strategic funding and business planning efforts to prepare ReWalk for long-term growth. We appreciate him staying on through the transition, and wish him the best in his future endeavors," added Jasinski.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. Our mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com .

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel.

